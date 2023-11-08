Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner rewards two security staff

November 08, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar appreciated two security guards of King George Hospital (KGH) who caught three women while having possession of ganja. On November 6, A Kumar Swamy and R Vinod Kumar saw three women moving suspiciously on the KGH premises. Upon questioning, they have given different answers. When they tried to escape, the guards caught a woman and informed the One Town police. The police found the women were carrying 22 kg ganja. Mr Ravi Shankar on Tuesday met the security guards and rewarded them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.