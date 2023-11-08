ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner rewards two security staff

November 08, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar appreciated two security guards of King George Hospital (KGH) who caught three women while having possession of ganja. On November 6, A Kumar Swamy and R Vinod Kumar saw three women moving suspiciously on the KGH premises. Upon questioning, they have given different answers. When they tried to escape, the guards caught a woman and informed the One Town police. The police found the women were carrying 22 kg ganja. Mr Ravi Shankar on Tuesday met the security guards and rewarded them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US