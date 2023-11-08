HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner rewards two security staff

November 08, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar appreciated two security guards of King George Hospital (KGH) who caught three women while having possession of ganja. On November 6, A Kumar Swamy and R Vinod Kumar saw three women moving suspiciously on the KGH premises. Upon questioning, they have given different answers. When they tried to escape, the guards caught a woman and informed the One Town police. The police found the women were carrying 22 kg ganja. Mr Ravi Shankar on Tuesday met the security guards and rewarded them.

