Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner rewards two security staff

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar appreciated two security guards of King George Hospital (KGH) who caught three women while having possession of ganja. On November 6, A Kumar Swamy and R Vinod Kumar saw three women moving suspiciously on the KGH premises. Upon questioning, they have given different answers. When they tried to escape, the guards caught a woman and informed the One Town police. The police found the women were carrying 22 kg ganja. Mr Ravi Shankar on Tuesday met the security guards and rewarded them.
