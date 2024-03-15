ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner receives complaints from visually and hearing impaired individuals in ‘Disha Divyang Suraksha’

March 15, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar on Friday received the phone calls to the toll-free number of ‘Disha Divyang Suraksha’, during a special programme between 12.30 p.m. and 1 p.m. He was assisted by a helper, who conveyed the complaints from the visually and hearing impaired persons.

During the half-an-hour programme, Mr. Ravi Shankar received seven complaints. Two of the complaints were from Prakasam district, while others were from Anakapalli. A woman from Prakasam district said that she was facing domestic violence, while another from Anakapalli complained that she was duped by a person to the tune of ₹80,000. A girl from Sabbavaram complained that she is being not allowed to go to college to complete her degree.

Following the complaints, Mr. Ravi Shankar directed the officials concerned to initiate speedy action.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On second and 15th of every month, Mr. Ravi Shankar will be receiving the calls of ‘Disha Divyang Suraksha’ at 7337324466,7337434422, between 12.30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US