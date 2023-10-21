Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner plans to reduce fatal accidents by 50%

October 21, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On an average the city of Visakhapatnam records about 300 fatal accident cases in a year and the number of injured is around 1,000.

Plans are afoot under the new Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar to cut them down by over 50%. And to begin with, the police have identified about 10 hotspots, which record close to 80% of the total accidents.

In an interview with The Hindu, the Police Commissioner said that bringing down the total number of accidents and the fatalities by 50%, in the next one year, would be a challenging task.

In fatal accidents, it is not only that the people who lose their lives and an entire family is traumatised and affected, but every accident increases the burden on the State’s exchequer.

Giving details, Mr. Ravi Shankar said, in the 970-plus km NH stretch from Tada to Ichchapuram alone, on an average there are about 9,000 fatal accidents every year and about 27,000 are injured.

Of the 27,000 injured, about one-third who had suffered serious injuries die within 2 to 3 days. So this takes the total number of fatalities to around 18,000 per year.

Presuming that at least 50% are covered under the YSR Bima, the insurance payment from the State’s exchequer turns up to be around ₹450 crore. The incidental charges for every fatal accident is around ₹2,700, which includes ambulance charges for shifting the body to the mortuary and this amounts to around ₹4.8 crores and the cost of FIR that includes the manhours to serve notices on the accused is around ₹1.3 lakh per case, which will be around ₹234 crore. And all these are per annum, said Mr. Ravi Shankar, who had earlier served as Additional Director General of Road Safety and also as CEO of AarogyaSri.

To control accidents and fatalities, the Police Department after a detailed study has identified 10 hotspots in Visakhapatnam city and efforts are on to rope in the corporate sector to post traffic wardens in three shifts.

Each hotspot stretch is around 2 to 3 km and it will be manned by at least three traffic wardens in three shifts. They will be equipped with body cameras, at least one wireless handset to alert the nearest patrol vehicle or control room, breath analysers and hand-held drones, said Mr. Ravi Shankar.

The stretches will be well illuminated and will have barricades placed strategically to reduce the speed of speeding vehicles. Apart from the traffic wardens, each stretch will be under the supervision of at least one Sub-Inspector, he added.

“We have estimated the cost and it is coming up to around ₹1.5 crore for each sector and we will shortly approach the corporate sector for funding through their CSR,” informed Mr. Ravi Shankar.

“Our goal is to achieve ‘zero’ accident rate in at least in one to two such stretches and then take it to the next level. The traffic wardens’ salary will be borne from the CSR funds and will have both incentives and marginal salary cuts, depending on the reduction or increase in accident rates,” said the Police Commissioner.

This apart the department is also mulling the eradication of vendors, widening of roads and staggering the timings of schools and business establishments, with the help of the stakeholders such as GVMC and school and college managements.

“We have identified about 15 areas, which need to be decongested and staggering of timings is one of the best solutions, especially during peak hours such as 8 a.m to 10.30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. If we can stagger the timings by 30 minutes, the goal can be achieved,” he said.

As part of the strategy the department is also planning to run a massive traffic awareness campaign for all people.