ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner launches ‘Mukha Mukhi’ programme to interact with people in their colonies

Published - July 02, 2024 10:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Shanka Brata Bagchi promises to address issues raised by the residents of JNNURM Colony at Pendurthi

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi supervising shifting of a road accident victim to hospital at Arilova in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has initiated an innovative programme ‘Mukha Mukhi’ to interact directly with people in their colonies, learn about their issues and address them efficiently. The first ‘Mukha Mukhi’ programme was conducted with the residents of JNNURM Colony at Pendurthi here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the programme, the residents complained about poor lighting in the locality, menace created by some miscreants after consuming ganja and some by stealing petrol from the two-wheelers. The residents also urged the Police Commissioner to arrange CCTV cameras.

Responding to them, Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi promised to communicate with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to improve lighting in the area. He also assured to come up with proposals to arrange CCTV cameras. He said that shadow police teams will be deputed to prevent crimes in the locality. Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi gave contact numbers to the residents and asked them to contact him in case of any issue.

During his return to the police commissionerate, Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi noticed an accident on the BRTS Road, Arilova, and got down from the vehicle. He initiated steps to arrange vehicle and shift the accident victims to the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US