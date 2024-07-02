Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner launches ‘Mukha Mukhi’ programme to interact with people in their colonies

Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has initiated an innovative programme ‘Mukha Mukhi’ to interact directly with people in their colonies, learn about their issues and address them efficiently. The first ‘Mukha Mukhi’ programme was conducted with the residents of JNNURM Colony at Pendurthi here on Tuesday.

During the programme, the residents complained about poor lighting in the locality, menace created by some miscreants after consuming ganja and some by stealing petrol from the two-wheelers. The residents also urged the Police Commissioner to arrange CCTV cameras.

Responding to them, Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi promised to communicate with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to improve lighting in the area. He also assured to come up with proposals to arrange CCTV cameras. He said that shadow police teams will be deputed to prevent crimes in the locality. Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi gave contact numbers to the residents and asked them to contact him in case of any issue.

During his return to the police commissionerate, Mr. Shanka Brata Bagchi noticed an accident on the BRTS Road, Arilova, and got down from the vehicle. He initiated steps to arrange vehicle and shift the accident victims to the hospital.