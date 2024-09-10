GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner lauds Ganesh pandal committee for promoting de-addiction theme

Published - September 10, 2024 07:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi has lauded the organising committee of street Ganesh Pandal at Thatichetlapalem here for celebrating Ganesh festival with a theme that is useful to the society.

On Monday, he visited the pandal and interacted with the team that designed the theme of `de-addiction’’. The committee has named Ganesh pandal as `Ganesh De-Addiction Centre’, which explains the ill-effects of drugs.

The pandal is being run by Yuva Seva Foundation.

Pila Hariprasad, founder of YSF, said that for 15 years, they have been organising Ganesh festivals with various themes that are useful to the society.

