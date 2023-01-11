Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner initiates Visakha City Security Council

January 11, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Keeping in view the various security, law and order, traffic and crime-related issues in the city, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth nitiated the Visakha City Security Council (VCSC), to address the concerns here on Wednesday.

The core idea of the council is in tune with the similar body that is present in Cyberabad in Telangana.

The council will comprise members from the industry and the city police force and will be chaired by the Police Commissioner.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Srikanth said that the council will have representatives from all sections of industry such as real estate, IT and ITES, pharmaceuticals, hospitality and shipping and logistics. Moreover, it will have a number of verticals such as road safety, industrial safety, cyber security, parking, traffic, general security and safety for women employees, he said.

There will be nodal officers from the police side and from the industry and the council will meet regularly to discuss the issues, so that they can be solved together, he said.

Summarising the concept, Mr. Srikanth said that it is designed to be a common platform under one roof and the issues and grievances will be addressed together.

“Cyber security is a major issue and we are seeking the help from the industry to solve the case in quick time. The industry will help us with the required tools and the police team will gather the evidences. This will be a win-win for all,” he said.

A website will be opened shortly and will be maintained with the CSR funding from industry. Experts from the industry will be part of the team to help crack cybercrime cases qucikly, he said.

This will help us save the time in cracking cybercrime cases, as normally they are mired in protocols and bureaucratic hassles, said Mr. Srikanth.

The council will also assist in industrial safety audit, keeping in mind the recurrent industrial accidents and also check on extortion committed by a few groups, after an industrial accident.