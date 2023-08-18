Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner inaugurates photo expo by Visakha Camera Club

August 18, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma has said that the photos on display at the exhibition have inspired him to put up an exhibition of the photographs, which he had clicked during his tours to various places in India.

Mr. Varma inaugurated the exhibition, organised by the Visakha Camera Club(VCC), on the occasion of World Photography Day at Hawa Mahal on the Beach Road here, on Friday.

Nearly 400 photographs of the members showcasing the beauty of Visakhapatnam city and at the same time highlighting the less frequented places of tourist interest, wildlife, landscapes, travel, nature, portraiture and drone photography were displayed at the exhibition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Commissioner went round the exhibits and interacted with the VCC members. He told them of his passion for clicking pictures. “I go with two cameras on my shoulders, one a wide angle camera, and the other a 200-600 mm lens, whenever I go on tours to sightseeing places. I am motivated to organise an exhibition of my photographs after going through the pictures of your (VCC) members.

VCC Chairman B.K. Agarwal was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.