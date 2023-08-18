HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner inaugurates photo expo by Visakha Camera Club

August 18, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma at the exhibition of Visakha Camera Club at Hawa Mahal in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikram Varma at the exhibition of Visakha Camera Club at Hawa Mahal in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma has said that the photos on display at the exhibition have inspired him to put up an exhibition of the photographs, which he had clicked during his tours to various places in India.

Mr. Varma inaugurated the exhibition, organised by the Visakha Camera Club(VCC), on the occasion of World Photography Day at Hawa Mahal on the Beach Road here, on Friday.

Nearly 400 photographs of the members showcasing the beauty of Visakhapatnam city and at the same time highlighting the less frequented places of tourist interest, wildlife, landscapes, travel, nature, portraiture and drone photography were displayed at the exhibition.

The Police Commissioner went round the exhibits and interacted with the VCC members. He told them of his passion for clicking pictures. “I go with two cameras on my shoulders, one a wide angle camera, and the other a 200-600 mm lens, whenever I go on tours to sightseeing places. I am motivated to organise an exhibition of my photographs after going through the pictures of your (VCC) members.

VCC Chairman B.K. Agarwal was present.

