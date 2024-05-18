Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner denies political angle in family attack case at Kancharapalem

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar on Saturday refuted the allegations that there was a political angle in the case relating to the attack on three members of a family at Burma Colony in Kancharapalem here on May 15.

“There is no political angle in the incident. It was just a petty dispute between two families. We have video evidence on the dispute. However, the families claim that they were beaten up after voting for some party. We suspect it as a wrong statement, but would investigate it,” he said.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that people should not spread any disinformation and misinformation regarding such incidents. Anybody spreading misinformation without seeking clarification from the police will have to face the law, he warned.

It may be noted that three members of a family, including two women, were attacked by their neighbours at Kancharapalem on May 15. The TDP, BJP and JSP leaders alleged that several YSRCP supporters have attacked the family for voting in favour of the TDP. Former MLA and BJP senior leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju on May 17 alleged that police are diluting the issue.

