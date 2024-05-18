ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner denies political angle in family attack case at Kancharapalem

Updated - May 18, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Anybody spreading misinformation without seeking clarification from the police will have to face the law, he warns

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar on Saturday refuted the allegations that there was a political angle in the case relating to the attack on three members of a family at Burma Colony in Kancharapalem here on May 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police trying to portray the attack on three persons as a family dispute, alleges Visakhapatnam North Assembly BJP candidate

“There is no political angle in the incident. It was just a petty dispute between two families. We have video evidence on the dispute. However, the families claim that they were beaten up after voting for some party. We suspect it as a wrong statement, but would investigate it,” he said.

No political angle in Kancharapalem incident, says Botcha

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that people should not spread any disinformation and misinformation regarding such incidents. Anybody spreading misinformation without seeking clarification from the police will have to face the law, he warned.

It may be noted that three members of a family, including two women, were attacked by their neighbours at Kancharapalem on May 15. The TDP, BJP and JSP leaders alleged that several YSRCP supporters have attacked the family for voting in favour of the TDP. Former MLA and BJP senior leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju on May 17 alleged that police are diluting the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US