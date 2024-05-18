GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner denies political angle in family attack case at Kancharapalem

Anybody spreading misinformation without seeking clarification from the police will have to face the law, he warns

Updated - May 18, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 07:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar on Saturday refuted the allegations that there was a political angle in the case relating to the attack on three members of a family at Burma Colony in Kancharapalem here on May 15.

Police trying to portray the attack on three persons as a family dispute, alleges Visakhapatnam North Assembly BJP candidate

“There is no political angle in the incident. It was just a petty dispute between two families. We have video evidence on the dispute. However, the families claim that they were beaten up after voting for some party. We suspect it as a wrong statement, but would investigate it,” he said.

No political angle in Kancharapalem incident, says Botcha

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that people should not spread any disinformation and misinformation regarding such incidents. Anybody spreading misinformation without seeking clarification from the police will have to face the law, he warned.

It may be noted that three members of a family, including two women, were attacked by their neighbours at Kancharapalem on May 15. The TDP, BJP and JSP leaders alleged that several YSRCP supporters have attacked the family for voting in favour of the TDP. Former MLA and BJP senior leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju on May 17 alleged that police are diluting the issue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.