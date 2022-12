December 10, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Vizag City Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth held an annual review meeting with the Traffic and Special Enforcement Bureau at the police conference hall here on Saturday to prepare action plan for 2023. He has reviewed the cases related to road accidents this year compared to last year. He specifically enquired about the accidents with high number of deaths. Mr. Srikanth said that more raids should be conducted on illegal liquor and ganja transport.

