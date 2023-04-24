ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner calls on injured constable at hospital

April 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma on Monday visited a corporate hospital in Arilova where a police constable J. Jagadeesh is undergoing treatment. Mr. Varma called on the injured constable and his family at the hospital.

Mr. Jagdeesh, who is working at the Three Town Police Station, was assigned duties on the occasion of Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple on Sunday.

While alighting an RTC bus, Mr. Jagadeesh was injured and he was immediately rushed to the corporate hospital. His condition was stable, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US