Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner calls on injured constable at hospital

April 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma on Monday visited a corporate hospital in Arilova where a police constable J. Jagadeesh is undergoing treatment. Mr. Varma called on the injured constable and his family at the hospital.

Mr. Jagdeesh, who is working at the Three Town Police Station, was assigned duties on the occasion of Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple on Sunday.

While alighting an RTC bus, Mr. Jagadeesh was injured and he was immediately rushed to the corporate hospital. His condition was stable, the police said.

