HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner calls on injured constable at hospital

April 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma on Monday visited a corporate hospital in Arilova where a police constable J. Jagadeesh is undergoing treatment. Mr. Varma called on the injured constable and his family at the hospital.

Mr. Jagdeesh, who is working at the Three Town Police Station, was assigned duties on the occasion of Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple on Sunday.

While alighting an RTC bus, Mr. Jagadeesh was injured and he was immediately rushed to the corporate hospital. His condition was stable, the police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.