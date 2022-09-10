Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner appreciates constable for his service

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has rewarded and also given an appreciation letter to P traffic constable B. Swamy Naidu for his act to save lives here.

B. Swamy Naidu, a traffic police constable from MVP Police Station, while performing duty at Maddilapalem last month, had noticed that concrete chips fallen from a lorry causing inconvenience to the two-wheeler riders.

Mr. Naidu then brought a broom and swept away the concrete chips on the road to ensure that the motorists have a safe passage. Some of the commuters have taken videos of the constable clearing the road and uploaded them on the social media. The videos went viral and Home Minister T. Vanitha noticed them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Vanitha has appreciated the police constable and informed the matter to the Police Comissioner, who rewarded him for his services.