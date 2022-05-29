Visakhapatnam: police caution parents against sending children out late at night

They seize 26 two-wheelers during ‘nakabandi’

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) D. Gangadharam has urged parents not to allow their children to go out during late nights, without valid reasons. He also appealed them to ensure that their children were not involved in any disputes or criminal activities. The police officer also said that action would be initiated against those who move on the roads during late night hours, without proper reason.

The recent incident where four teenagers, all Intermediate second-year students and three juveniles in conflict with the law, assaulting and extorting money from a 33-year-old man around 3 a.m. on May 22, has shocked the Police Department.

On the instructions of Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, the crime wing conducted a ‘nakabandi’ on May 28, from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. The police teams, including Law & Order, Crime and Traffic conducted vehicle checks at various places.

During the ‘nakabandhi’, as many as 979 two-wheelers were checked in the city and the motorists who were moving without valid reasons were counselled. The police teams have also imposed fines on 42 persons and seized 26 two-wheelers, which did not have proper documents. Finger-print identification system was being used to ascertain whether any person has criminal history, said Mr. Gangadharam.

“One of our police teams caught two persons on a two-wheeler. Upon checking, we found a knife in their bike. They were taken into custody and the case is being verified,” the ADCP said.