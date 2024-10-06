GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam police bust honey trap case, arrest 27-year-old woman

Published - October 06, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police busted a honey trap case and arrested a 27-year-old woman from Murali Nagar, who was allegedly involved in cheating men on the pretext of marriage, here on Saturday. The arrested was identified as Koruprolu Joy Jamima (27).

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused woman, Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi said that the woman approached men, especially rich men, through social media or through some sources. Later, she befriends and cheats them in the name of love. During their meet-ups the woman gives drinks laced with some sedatives, after which a gang, who are her accomplices, come into the action. The gang then takes private pictures of the woman and the men, and loot money by threatening to upload the photos on social media or forwarding it to their kin.

In a recent case, a NRI youth was allegedly cheated by the woman. She used to take the youth to her house at Murali Nagar, give him drink laced with sedatives or spray perfume laced with sedatives, after which she would click private pictures with him. The woman, along with her gang, even forced the youth to come to a hotel at Bheemunipatnam and clicked similar photos, which they later used to threaten him. She also allegedly locked him in her house and threatened him to marry her. The youth escaped from the gang and approached Bheemunipatnam police.

Shankabratha Bagchi said that after the case came to light, another youth approached the police and lodged a complaint against her. He said that they are expecting more people to come forward in the coming days. The gang who supported her will be also nabbed soon, he said.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:37 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

