Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: police await forensic lab report in bride death case

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM May 13, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: May 14, 2022 08:14 IST

PM Palem Police are yet to ascertain facts in the suspicious death case of the 22-year-old bride-to-be M. Sai Srijana.

The woman from Hyderabad had reportedly collapsed during her wedding ritual on Wednesday night at Madhurawada and died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Thursday.

According to police, they have sent the samples to a forensic laboratory after post-mortem and are awaiting reports, which may take time.

From the FSL report we may get some clues, the police said.

