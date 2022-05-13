Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: police await forensic lab report in bride death case

PM Palem Police are yet to ascertain facts in the suspicious death case of the 22-year-old bride-to-be M. Sai Srijana. The woman from Hyderabad had reportedly collapsed during her wedding ritual on Wednesday night at Madhurawada and died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Thursday. According to police, they have sent the samples to forensic laboratory after post-mortem and are awaiting reports, which may take time. From the FSL report we may get some clues, the police said.

Also Read
Bride collapses during wedding rituals, dies


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2022 8:15:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/visakhapatnam-police-await-forensic-lab-report-in-bride-death-case/article65410980.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY