Visakhapatnam: police await forensic lab report in bride death case

PM Palem Police are yet to ascertain facts in the suspicious death case of the 22-year-old bride-to-be M. Sai Srijana. The woman from Hyderabad had reportedly collapsed during her wedding ritual on Wednesday night at Madhurawada and died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Thursday. According to police, they have sent the samples to forensic laboratory after post-mortem and are awaiting reports, which may take time. From the FSL report we may get some clues, the police said.