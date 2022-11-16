Visakhapatnam police arrest two women for looting gold worth ₹24 lakh

November 16, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The duo, who were working as maids, had committed the theft over an extended period of time after gaining the trust of her employer, say police

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth displaying the recovered gold ornaments at a press conference at the Police Conference Hall, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Two women employed as maids at a residence inside a posh gated community in PM Palem were arrested by the city police on Wednesday on charges of stealing gold jewellery worth ₹24 lakh besides ₹50,000 in cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Identified as M. Chandrakala and G. Jyothi, both aged 32 and hailing from Vizianagaram district, the duo reportedly stole the gold jewellery in small quantities over an extended period of time after gaining the trust of their employer.

The police have also taken into custody two ‘receivers’ who allegedly purchased the stolen jewellery from Chandrakala and Jyothi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Migrating to the city in search of work, Chandrakala and Jyothi who lived in Lakshmivanipalem area near PM Palem found work at the residence of the victim, who happens to be the principal of a reputed school in the city. Whenever the complainant would leave home, she would entrust the house keys with the maids so that they could take care of the pet in the house. On November 13, the complainant approached the PM Police and lodged a complaint stating that 94 tolas of gold and ₹50,000 in cash was stolen from the safe in her house. She told police that she suspected the involvement of her maids in the theft,” Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said at a press conference held at the Police Conference Hall on Wednesday.

A special team was formed under the supervision of DCP (Crime) G. Naganna and ADCP (Crime) D. Gangadharam, who began keeping a tab on the movements of Chandrakala and Jyothi.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

Soon, police found out that the duo had a lot of gold with them and were trying to sell it. Police arrested Chandrakala and Jyothi, and confiscated 70 tolas of gold which they had sold to two goldsmiths.

Mr. Srikanth added that the complainant kept her jewellery inside a safe which had a digital lock. “She had not changed the default password of the safe issued by the company at the time of its purchase. Aware of the password, the maids stole the jewellery over an extended period of time,” the Commissioner said, adding that action would be taken against the receivers as well.

The Commissioner advised the citizens to be cautious when storing valuables at home. “If there are safes with digital locks, ensure that you keep changing the password at regular intervals. It would also be highly beneficial for the police department in tracking down culprits in such cases if more citizens come forward and install CCTV cameras in residential areas,” the Commissioner said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US