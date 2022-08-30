Visakhapatnam police arrest a man from Hyderabad for ‘helping’ a fraudulent loan app company

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The city police arrested a man from Hyderabad for allegedly helping a fraudulent loan app company by creating benami bank accounts, here on Tuesday. The police have found that the accused had received over ₹1.15 crore as commission from the loan app.

The arrested was identified as Raju Jaya Simha Reddy, a resident of Madhapur in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference here, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that during May this year, a woman from the city had downloaded a loan app and applied for ₹5,000 as loan. On the very next day, she had received ₹3,850 in her bank account. However, she was threatened to repay ₹12,000 within three days.

Mr. Srikanth said that during her app installation, access to her mobile gallery and contacts was taken by the app creators. Despite paying the demanded amount within the time, she was allegedly harassed by the loan app personnel. They have allegedly threatened to morph her pictures and send them to her contacts. Frightened by this, she immediately lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police.

During the course of investigation, the police said that about ₹5,000 was deposited in a bank account in Hyderabad. The police took the bank account holder Raju Jaya Simha Reddy into custody and started investigation.

Police said that Raju met a person named Kevin from China through social media. Kevin reportedly asked him to open several current accounts in various banks for loan apps which were being operated from China.

16 current accounts

The accused Raju has opened 16 current accounts through his KYC, but he has given all the access and OTP to the loan app personnel for their purpose.

According to police, about ₹70 lakh was deposited in his accounts through several banks from North India, while ₹31.5 lakh was credited through crypto currency and around ₹10 lakh was credited to his father’s account. The cyber crime police froze about ₹1 crore in his 16 bank accounts

Assistant Commissioner of Police, CCS, Sravan Kumar, and Cyber Crime Police Station Inspector Bhavani Prasad were present.