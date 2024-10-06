Visakhapatnam police arrest 71 property offenders, recover ₹45 lakh worth stolen property in September, says Police Commissioner

The city police have arrested as many as 71 property offenders who were involved in 77 cases and recovered about ₹45 lakh worth stolen property in September.

Addressing a press conference on ‘Monthly Recovery Mela’ at the police conference hall here on Sunday, Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi said that during September 105 cases of property offences were reported in the city under various heads. Special teams had detected 77 of them, he said.

Out of the detected cases, one case pertains to robbery, four cases to house-breaks in by day, 13 cases to HBs by Night, nine cases involve snatching, one case related to auto-rickshaw theft, 23 cases are motorcycle thefts and remaining 26 cases are other thefts, Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said.

Among the recoveries include 1,204.06 grams (1.2 Kgs) of gold, 943.43 grams of silver and ₹1.54 lakh cash, he added.

Apart from the above property, 272 stolen mobile phones worth ₹40,80,000 were also recovered. With this, the total property recovered is worth about ₹86.24 lakh, he said.

Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi appreciated the performance of the crime wing stating that last month, the teams have recovered property worth around ₹66 lakh, while this month it has improved.

He also said that earlier the police used to wait for court’s order to distribute the recovered property, but now they are informing the court and distributing it to the victims.

Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said that as part of preventive measures, during the month of September, 335 CCTV cameras were installed at various places. As many as 178 crime awareness meetings were conducted by the crime wing officers, who created awareness among the public about types of crimes and criminals and usage on the installation of CC cameras. Special patrolling in crime-prone areas was conducted with crime teams in different parts of the city during night time.