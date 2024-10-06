GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam police arrest 71 property offenders, recover ₹45 lakh worth stolen property in September, says Police Commissioner

Special teams cracked 77 of total 105 cases booked in the month, he says adding that 335 CCTV cameras were installed at various places

Published - October 06, 2024 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi hands over the recovered stolen property to a woman in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi hands over the recovered stolen property to a woman in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The city police have arrested as many as 71 property offenders who were involved in 77 cases and recovered about ₹45 lakh worth stolen property in September.

Addressing a press conference on ‘Monthly Recovery Mela’ at the police conference hall here on Sunday, Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi said that during September 105 cases of property offences were reported in the city under various heads. Special teams had detected 77 of them, he said.

Out of the detected cases, one case pertains to robbery, four cases to house-breaks in by day, 13 cases to HBs by Night, nine cases involve snatching, one case related to auto-rickshaw theft, 23 cases are motorcycle thefts and remaining 26 cases are other thefts, Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said.

Among the recoveries include 1,204.06 grams (1.2 Kgs) of gold, 943.43 grams of silver and ₹1.54 lakh cash, he added.

Apart from the above property, 272 stolen mobile phones worth ₹40,80,000 were also recovered. With this, the total property recovered is worth about ₹86.24 lakh, he said.

Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi appreciated the performance of the crime wing stating that last month, the teams have recovered property worth around ₹66 lakh, while this month it has improved.

He also said that earlier the police used to wait for court’s order to distribute the recovered property, but now they are informing the court and distributing it to the victims.

Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said that as part of preventive measures, during the month of September, 335 CCTV cameras were installed at various places. As many as 178 crime awareness meetings were conducted by the crime wing officers, who created awareness among the public about types of crimes and criminals and usage on the installation of CC cameras. Special patrolling in crime-prone areas was conducted with crime teams in different parts of the city during night time.

Published - October 06, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.