Visakhapatnam police arrest 102 suspects in 72 cases, recover ₹45.77 lakh property and 285 stolen mobile phones in October

The city police have arrested 102 persons, who were allegedly involved in 72 detected cases of the total 116 cases, which were reported during October this year.

Addressing a press conference at the police conference hall Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi said that the police teams had recovered property worth ₹45,77,520. This apart, as many as 285 stolen mobile phones worth ₹42.75 lakh were also recovered.

Of the total 72 detected cases, eight cases are robbery, one case is house break-in by day, seven cases are HBs by night, five cases are snatching, two cases are auto-rickshaw theft, one case is of lorry theft, 21 cases were motorcycle thefts and remaining 27 cases are other thefts, the Police Commissioner said.

Mr. Bagchi said that as part of preventive measures, during the month as many as 294 CC cameras were installed at various places in the city limits, while as many as 154 crime awareness meetings were organised by the crime wing officers at various public places. The police teams created awareness about different types of crimes occurring, measures to be taken, Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) usage, advantages of installation of CCTV cameras, he said. The Police Commissioner said that special patrolling in crime-prone areas was being conducted by the night beat teams.

As part of stolen mobiles recovery app, the police have recovered 285 mobile phones during October. Till date, as many as 3,764 mobile phones worth ₹5.64 crore were recovered, he said, adding that to lodge complaint, people can use chatbot number 9490617916 or can log into CEIR portal.

Mr. Bagchi said that during the month of August, the crime police teams have recovered ₹60 lakh worth stolen property and during the month of September, the recovery has increased to ₹84 lakh. Again during October, around ₹88 lakh worth stolen property was recovered. The efforts of the crime wing personnel are visible, he said appreciating the officials.

During the programme, the police have handed over the recovered property to the victims.

