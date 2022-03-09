Visakhapatnam: PM will have to tender apology for deciding to privatise steel plant, says former MLC

‘Centre forced to revoke its decision on three farm laws after agitation by farmers’

The day is not far off when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to tender an apology to the people of Visakhapatnam and employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) for the decision on privatistion of VSP, former MLC K. Nageswar has said.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) against the policies of the Union Government, which were hampering production at VSP, Mr. Nageswar recalled how the Centre had to reverse its decision on the three farm laws, following sustained agitation by the farmers.

He alleged that the attempts of the BJP government to browbeat the agitating farmers through IT raids, by charging them with treason and implication of some media organisations in false cases to suppress the agitation had all failed. The Prime Minister was forced to tender an apology to the people of the nation and announce withdrawal of the farm laws. He predicted that the Prime Minister would have to do a similar thing in the case of VSP.

He alleged that the privatistion policies have been put on the fast track mode after the Narendra Modi government came to power at the Centre. He wondered as to how the Adani group, which was little known till 2004, has become the second biggest investor in the country now. He alleged that all the main ports in the country were being handed over to the Adani group and recently four airports have also been handed over to it. A joint venture was floated with the State Bank in the name of Adani Capital and alleged it was nothing but favouring the private investor.

Mr. Nageswar said that the Centre had announced in the past that only loss-making PSUs would be privatised but now it was planning to privatise the LIC, which was set up with ₹5 crore and now has assets worth over ₹39 lakh crore and earning good profits.

CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the market for steel was very encouraging now and sought early repair of blast furnace-3 to tap the demand.

Former Director (Operations) K.K. Rao and former ED (Works) Vidyasagar sought that the plant should be continued in the public sector.