Visakhapatnam: people’s participation vital for civic body administration, says GVMC Commissioner

‘This is the only difference between Vizag and other top rated cities such as Indore and Surat’

The participative approach of the citizens is important for the better functioning of any civic body, including the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

This was the opinion shared by GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, at an interaction with a select group of media here on Saturday.

Speaking about his experiences during his recent visit to Surat to receive the award for 4-star rating in the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0 awarded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, he said there is no much difference between Visakhapatnam and other top rated cities such as Surat or Indore, as the only major difference is people’s participation.

Talking about Indore, he said, “Even the civic body in Indore faces about 30% staff shortage. But in an informal chat, the head of the civic body pointed out the workload of sweepers and sanitary staff is much reduced, as the citizens take care of certain things such as not littering the road and public places or putting the garbage in the given bins and not dumping here and there.”

He also said some civic bodies have resorted to innovative ways of fund raising through bonds or getting work done in PPP mode.

Citing an example of Surat, he said, “The residents of a particular area had laid a 5-km road that worked out to be around ₹20 crore, and they had done it in PPP mode, by giving the contract to a private player without the intervention of the civic body. They had asked the private player to lay the road and in return collect all the advertising charges from the hoardings on the road for the next 20 years.”

Carbon trading

“It is time that we even think a bit innovatively by bringing in new models such as carbon trading,” he said.

Speaking about the 4-star rating, he said that Visakhapatnam was primarily recognised for its 35% green cover.

There were about 30 parameters and Visakhapatnam had got a green rating in 22 of them.

Energy efficiency

“On the positive side, apart from the green cover, we have done well in energy efficiency, because of our LED and solar street lighting. While the national average is 80%, we have achieved 100%. This apart, we have also done well in solid waste management and environment management,” he said.

On the areas, where things need to be improved, Mr. Lakshmisha said that while the per capita electric consumption on an average is around 1,546 kw per hour, Visakhapatnam has recorded 1,900 kw per hour. We need to focus on making our government buildings more energy efficient to begin with, he said.

While the national average of green buildings in top cities is 4.22 lakh sq mt, it is 2.05 lakh sq mt in Visakhapatnam. Similarly, while the non-motorised transport average is 22.28%, it is as low as 3.8% in our city and similarly the national average for non-revenue water is 20%, our city has recorded a high of 29%, he said.

“We now need to think of devising ways to reduce motor transport on the road, by implementing innovative methods, as tried in Delhi, to build greener buildings and reduce the leakage in water supply,” he pointed out.

Feedback

Talking about feedback on Swachh Survekshan, he said the city was now in the second spot with feedback from 3.21 lakh persons, while New Delhi was leading with 3.33 lakh.