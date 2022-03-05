Visakhapatnam: people actively take part in coastal clean-up programme

March 05, 2022 18:22 IST

Plastic is spreading to the ocean like a disease day-by-day, says zoo Curator

A large number of people actively took part in the coastal clean-up programme organised by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Saturday. The activity was carried out for about two hours on the beach opposite the zoo park back gate.

Students from various colleges in the city, NCC, NSS volunteers and various NGOs enthusiastically collected solid wastes, including plastic and rubber tyres, from the shore. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that the plastic was spreading to the oceans like a disease day-by-day and these coastal clean-up programmes could serve as a minor treatment for this disease. This event gives opportunity to educate the public on the importance of avoiding single-use plastics altogether, she said. The IGZP officials also added that more such events will be organised in the future. They also thanked GVMC officials and also India Youth for Society (IYFS) members for their assistance in transporting the collected garbage.

