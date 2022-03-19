Visakhapatnam: peace Journalism has the power to change the face of nations, says Director of UNO International Studies

March 19, 2022 18:03 IST

‘United States is interested in alternative energy sources and electronic vehicles’

Director of UNO International Studies in the United States Patrick McNamara welcomed the participation of Indian universities in the field of higher education. He attended a roundtable meeting held at the AU Executive Council Conference Hall here on Saturday.

On thes occasion, he said that in the early stages, universities in India are being identified to form partnerships. He said his visit was aimed at strengthening this in the next phase and providing guidance on the formulation of reciprocal policies to the partner countries.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that departments of peace journalism and conflict resolution play a vital role. Peace journalism has the power to change the face of nations. He said the United States was interested in alternative energy sources and electronic vehicles.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy spoke about the developmental activities taking place in the varsity.

The officials also attended the concluding ceremony of two-day workshop “International Colloborations – Current Trends” at AU American Corner here in the campus.

Rector K. Samatha, V. Krishna Mohan, T. Sobhasri and James Stephen were among those present.