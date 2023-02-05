Visakhapatnam: Peace, compassion and helping others are part of Hinduism, says RSS national committee member

February 05, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Peace, compassion and helping others are a part of Hinduism, and RSS volunteers should work in that direction, RSS national committee member V. Bhagayya has said.

Addressing a members of the Visakha Mahanagar Committee at Andhra University Ground here on Sunday, Mr. Bhagayya said that they should all abide by Hindutva and work for protecting our motherland. He called upon them to teach a lesson to those who ridicule and abuse Hinduism. He also called for protection of family values.