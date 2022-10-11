Visakhapatnam: Pawan Kalyan should clarify his stand on decentralisation, says IT Minister

He condemns the statements made by the JSP president on the ‘Visakha Garjana’, being organised by the Uttarandhra JAC in support of three capitals

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has demanded that Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan, who is coming to North Andhra for the ‘Jana vani’ campaign, should first clarify his stand on decentralisation.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Amarnath said that the people of the region would question for sure during his tour on his stand on development of Visakhapatnam as Executive capital and decentralisation. He condemned the statements made by Mr. Pawan Kalyan on the ‘Visakha Garjana’, being organised by the Uttarandhra JAC, in support of three capitals.

The Minister said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was coming to the city to mislead people on ‘Visakha Garjana’ rally to be held on October 15. Alleging that the JSP chief was implementing the agenda of TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister described him as a ‘joker’ in the card game.

He wondered whether Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who was supporting the capitalist agitation, was aware of the problems of the people of North Andhra. He alleged that it was unlikely that the JSP chief, who was working on the directions of the TDP president to have any love for the people of the region.

The Minister clarified that the YSR Congress Party government was keen on development of the three regions in the State and would not go back on its decision, irrespective of the hurdles being created by the Opposition parties. He suggested that Mr. Pawan Kalyan should postpone his ‘Jana Vani’ yatra, keeping in view the feelings of the people of the region.