Visakhapatnam: Panasalapadu villagers stage protest, seek cancellation of pattadar passbooks issued in the name of ‘non-tillers’

June 27, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The people of Panasalapadu, a tribal revenue village of Rolugunta mandal in Visakhapatnam district, staged a protest at the Ratnampeta secretariat on Tuesday demanding cancellation of pattas issued allegedly in the name of non-tillers and real estate dealers, under the YSR Jagananna land resurvey programme.

As many as 30 families, belonging to tribal, SC and economically weaker sections of Rolugunta mandal, were dependent on 28 acres of land in Survey nos. 2, 3, 4, 6 and 11, for their livelihood for the past several years. Panasalapadu was identified as a pilot village for the YSR Jagananna land resurvey programme and the resurvey was done in September 2022.

They said that at the time of the resurvey, the names of those who were tilling the land, were registered in the records. However, the pattadar passbooks were issued in the names of those, who were not tilling the land. Though 15 different rules have to be implemented as part of the land resurvey, the tillers were neither given prior notice, nor a gram sabha was held.

ADVERTISEMENT

Girijan Sangham leader K. Govinda Rao alleged that the revenue officials in collusion with real estate dealers, notified the lands, which were under cultivation, as ‘not under cultivation’.

The tribal people said that following their complaint in the past, the Revenue Secretary visited the village and issued an endorsement that the land was under their cultivation. Ignoring it, the revenue officials, issued pattadar passbooks in the name of non-tillers.

The tribal people staged a protest at the Ratnampeta secretariat and demanded action against the revenue officials responsible for issue of pattadar passbooks in the name of non-tillers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.