Visakhapatnam-Palasa MEMU train to be short-terminated for safety works

The Visakhapatnam-Palasa-Visakhapatnam MEMU train will be short-terminated due to traffic blocks to undertake safety-related modernisation works in the Pundi – Naupada section of Waltair Division on 29th July-2024, 1 and 3.

Train no. 07470 Visakhapatnam – Palasa MEMU, leaving Visakhapatnam on July 29, August 1 and 3 will be short-terminated at Srikakulam Road.

Train no. 07471 Palasa – Visakhapatnam MEMU will start from Srikakulam Road on July 29, August 1 and 3, instead of Palasa, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.