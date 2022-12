December 31, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

P. Ashok Kumar, Professor and Head of Orthopaedics, Guntur MedicalCollege, has been placed in-charge Superintendent of King George Hospital (KGH), on the retirement of P. Mythili, the outgoing Superintendent, on Saturday. Dr. Ashok Kumar had earlier worked as Deputy Superintendent of KGH between 2017 and 2019