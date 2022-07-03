Visakhapatnam: over six tonnes of waste collected at Bheemunipatnam beach

Officials, members of NGOs and students take part in the two-hour cleanliness drive

Officials from district administration actively took part in ‘Swachhta – Beach Cleaning’ programme at Bheemunipatnam here. Over six tonnes of wastes were collected by the officials during the drive that lasted for around two hours.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, members of a number of NGOs and students from several educational institutions attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that the main intention of the programme was to create awareness on cleanliness and also to combat plastic pollution. The beach cleaning programme is being conducted on the first Sunday of every month. The Collector said that lakhs of tourists visit the beaches in Visakhapatnam district and there was a need to create awareness among people on the ban on single-use plastic.

The programmes were conducted at R.K Beach, Jodugullapalem, Gokul Park and Sagar Nagar, where over 87 tonnes of waste was collected in the past.