Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Over 60,000 aspirants likely to attend Agnipath hiring drive

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 11, 2022 20:23 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:23 IST

Over 60,000 aspirants from the districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, ASR, Anakapalli, Parvatipuram Manyam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, Krishna, Eluru, Kakinada, and NTR, and also from Yanam (Puducherry) are expected to attend an Agnipath recruitment rally set to be organised at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in the city from August 14 to 31.

The first batch of Agniveers will be selected for five categories such as Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass.

Rigorous test

Aspirants have to undergo a rigorous physical test that includes a 1.6-km run with obstacles within a specific time, and at least 10 pull-ups. Thereafter, one has to undergo the physical measurement test, followed by a medical test and a written examination.

Officials said that admit cards bearing details of the date, time of reporting and the venue have been issued online beginning August 7. Applicants can take printouts of the admit cards from the website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in and turn them in at the stadium.

It is learnt that the ARO (Army Recruitment Office), is planning to call 4,000 candidates on a daily basis from August 14 to 31. As per Collector A. Mallikarjuna, all arrangements such as barricading the recruitment area, drinking water, and first aid have been put in place. District officials will be present to ensure the smooth conduct of the recruitment rally. Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth said adequate security would be put in place at the venue.

