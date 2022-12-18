  1. EPaper
Visakhapatnam: over 5,000 take part in Vizag Marathon

12 persons from Visakhapatnam emerge winners in the event

December 18, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
People participating in Vizag Marathon - 2022, on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

People participating in Vizag Marathon - 2022, on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Visakhapatnam

A total of 12 persons, hailing from the city, emerged winners in the first edition of Sandhya Marines Vizag Marathon organised by Vizag Runners Society (VRS) at the Beach Road here on Sunday.

R. Ramesh Chandra, M. Harish and Vedavyas MSJ were the winners in the half marathon men’s category. Navya Vadde, A. Yamini, Y. Rama Lakshmi in half marathon female category. V. Ramesh, V. Kiran Kumar, Mohan Rao in 10 K run male category. Karunashree, A. Vijaya, K. Divya Durga in 10 K female category. A lucky draw was organised to give away consolation prizes in the kids category.

More than 5,000 citizens participated in the marathon, including 500 for the half marathon, 1000 for the 10k run and 3,500 for the 3km and 5km runs. The total cash prize for the winners was ₹4 lakh for the top five finishers in male and female categories. A T-shirt, jute bags and finisher medals were given to all the participants, said K. Srinivas from the organising committee.

A corporate hospital provided medical support to the event. Directors of Sandhya Marines Ltd. K. Anand and K. Arun flagged off the marathon at The Park Hotel Junction. CMR Group Chairman Mavuri Venkata Ramana flagged off the 5K run for children.

