Visakhapatnam: Over 500 school buses yet to get fitness certificates renewed

Vehicles will be seized if norms are not followed, cautions DTC

Fitness certificates of over 500 school buses are yet to be renewed in the district, even as schools are all set to reopen within the next few days.

Transport Department officials have asked the school managements to ensure that all buses used for transporting students to and from school are inspected for fitness and issued a fitness certificate.

Deputy Transport Commissioner G. C. Raja Ratnam had conducted a meeting with managements of various schools at his office on Wednesday.

Mr. Raja Ratnam said that till date, 812 school buses have obtained their fitness certificates. According to him, there are around 500 more buses which are yet to renew their fitness certificates. Appealing to the managements to ensure that the buses come for fitness tests, the DTC said the Transport Department would start conducting vehicle checks once the schools reopen, and seize vehicles that have not obtained the certificates yet.

Mr. Raja Ratnam said that the managements should ensure the buses have a fire extinguisher and first aid box on board as well as an emergency exit. A teacher or conductor should mandatorily be present on the bus and they will be responsible for the safety of the children, he said..

“The bus driver should be below 60 years of age, must have five years of driving experience and possess a valid driving licence. The driver must not be inebriated and should not be talking over mobile phone while driving. COVID-19 protocols must be followed,” the DTC said.