Visakhapatnam: Over 400 school buses yet to get fitness certificates renewed

June 04, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Vehicles will be seized if norms are flouted and action will be taken against managements, warn officials

The Hindu Bureau

The Transport Department will form teams and start conducting raids at various places to check whether schools buses are being run with renewed fitness certificates, says official | Photo Credit: File photo

With barely a week to go for the reopening of most schools, around 400 buses from various educational institutions are yet to renew their fitness certificate (FCs) in the city.

According to Road Transport Authority (RTA) Visakhapatnam district officials, there are over 1,000 buses of various educational institutions in Visakhapatnam city after bifurcation of the three districts. Of them, around 650 buses have approached the RTA for renewal of FCs, so far, while around 400 buses are yet to get their FCs renewed.

“This is a common procedure every year, where buses transporting students should check their fitness and take a new certificate for the year. The bus condition should be fine right from brake, steering etc. Seating, steps, having a proper emergency door, gap between the seats, a first aid box, fire extinguisher and all norms as per memo no. 10236/R2/2003 should be met. The driver should have a licence and must have at least five years of driving experience. He must not be over 60 years of age,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam.

He said that since most of the educational institutions would reopen from June 12, they are asking the managements to ensure the buses get their FCs renewed at Gambheeram. However, if the schools or colleges are opening on some other date, they may come for FC renewal before the reopening. But the buses should not ply with students without renewed FCs at any cost, he added.

The Transport Department will form teams and start conducting raids at various places to check whether school buses are being run with the renewed FCs. If any buses are found violating the norm, the Transport Department would seize the buses and initiate action against the managements, the authorities warned.

