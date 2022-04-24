Visakhapatnam: over 22,000 aspirants given offer letters at job mela

Braving hot weather, students attending the YSR Job Mela in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

April 24, 2022 22:20 IST

A candidate secures an annual package of ₹12.5 lakh

A total of 22,217 job aspirants were given offer letters by various companies in the two-day YSR Job Mela, which concluded at Andhra University here on Sunday.

While 13,363 persons were given jobs on the first day, 8,554 candidates secured jobs on the second day. The highest package of ₹12 lakh per annum was offered by a Mumbai-based company on Saturday.

On Sunday, Omix International Private Ltd., which belongs to the Pulsus Group, offered ₹12.5 lakh per annum package to a candidate. Two others secured ₹12 lakh packages. On the call of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, several companies participated in the job mela and gave jobs to aspirants, including some physically challenged persons and orphans, as part of their social responsibility.

YSRCP general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy handed over the offer letters to some of the selected candidates and congratulated them.