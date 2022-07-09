Visakhapatnam: over 200 Self-Help Groups evince interest to sell their goods in Jagananna Mahila Mart, says official

An area of about 2,000 sq.ft selected to set up the store at Malkapuram

The Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has started its arrangements for establishing the city’s first ‘Jagananna Mahila Mart’, at Malkapuram for the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) here.

The officials have selected an area of about 2,000 sq.ft for the store at Malkapuram, which is yet to be finalised. There is a huge demand for the mart, as over 200 SHGs, which include over 20,000 women members, have expressed their interest to sell their products/goods in the mart. The civic body authorities are making efforts to start the mart within two months.

Mahila Marts are being set up by the State government through Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to financially empower women. Already such marts were started at Tirupati, Chittoor, Guduru, Pulivendula and Addanki areas and have been benefiting the women and a number of them are having success stories making good turnovers.

“The reason for selecting Malkapuram to set up first store is that the area do not have many renowned supermarkets. Moreover, a number of SHGs reside in the vicinity. Till now, over 200 SHGs have expressed their interest and we expect the number to increase further,” said Project Director of UCD, GVMC, K.V.P. Naidu

The SHGs can sell not only the products prepared by them, but also other branded day-to-day household needy products, making the mart similar to a supermarket. The idea is to provide quality products at a very reasonable and lower prices compared to private markets, he added.

‘Low rent’

The Project Director said that the GVMC provides the space to SHGs in the mart at a very low rent. The registration as well as the membership fee to enrol in the mart is just ₹150.

To ensure proper functioning of the store, exclusive committees, Administrative and Operational, will be formed with the members. The GVMC will just supervise the store and help the SHGs in case of any need. The civic body officials say that if the store at Malkapuram receives good response, the marts can be expanded to other areas in the city.

Directors and authorities of MEPMA are likely to take part in an interactive programme with the local SHGs regarding the “Jagananna Mahila Mart” and clear their doubts soon.