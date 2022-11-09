Visakhapatnam: over 18,000 register for Vizag Navy Marathon on November 13

Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, Commodore Naresh Warikoo, unveiling the T-shirt for Vizag Navy Marathon in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. Race Director Murali Nannapaneni is seen. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga, Commodore Naresh Warikoo, said there has been overwhelming response to the Vizag Navy Marathon(VNM), one of the major events of Navy Day celebrations, to be hosted by the Eastern Naval Command, here, on November 13. He said that this year’s edition will be a great experience for the runners with better facilities like hydration, medical aid points, convenience stations and entertainment programmes. He unveiled the race T-shirt and medals for the marathon event.

Addressing a press conference about the seventh edition of Limca Sportz Vizag Navy Marathon 2022 on Wednesday, Commodore Naresh Warikoo said that celebrities including Milind Soman are running the half marathon during this event. Race Director Muralidhar Nannapaneni said that the present edition of VNM has received tremendous response with over 18,000 registrations. He also said that the VNM would also highlight the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle policy of the government towards achieving a plastic-free State. Vizag Navy Marathon team is working on the concept of sustainability and adopting measures such as no or low plastic along with no flex banners for advertising the event. “We plan to recycle some useful products from the waste collected on the event day,” he said. All races will be flagged off from RK Beach (in front of Vishwapriya Hall). The 42-km run would start at 4.15 a.m. with a turning point near INS Kalinga. The 21 km run will commence at 5.15 a.m. and its turning point is in front of the Gayatri Vidya Parishad School, just before GITAM hospital. The 10 km race would start at 6.15 a.m. and its turning point is in front of Tenneti Park. The 05 km Run for fun will begin at 6.45 a.m. with the turning point at the Kurupam Towers Junction. Those who missed the registration can also register by logging on to the website www.vizagnavymarathon.com. COO, Care Hospitals, Srinivas Vaddiparthi, was present.