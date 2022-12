Visakhapatnam: outsourcing employees concerned over Govt. memo, says CITU

December 04, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam:

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam CITU secretary V. Krishna Rao on Sunday said that a confidential memorandum issued on November 28 suspending the services of the outsourcing staff working in the Works Accounts Department created tension among the outsourcing staff of other departments. In a statement, Mr. Krishna Rao appealed to the State government to reconsider such circulars and provide job security to the outsourcing employees. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

