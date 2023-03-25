Visakhapatnam: Opposition parties trying to distort court judgment on Rahul Gandhi, alleges BJP Rajya Sabha member

March 25, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that it is strange that some political parties are trying to distort the court judgment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a media conference here on Saturday, Mr. Narasimha Rao alleged that the Congress leaders have been making unwarranted comments against the Prime Minister for the past several years. Now, Mr. Gandhi has described a ‘BC’ community as ‘thieves’. The court has sentenced him to jail, as Mr. Gandhi had declined to apologise to the Prime Minister and take back his words. He said that the people were not ready to support the campaign launched by the Congress in support of Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Narasimha Rao described the statements by Mr. Gandhi, allegedly denigrating India on foreign soil, as ‘shameless’ and demanded that the Congress leader apologise to the people, in this regard. He alleged that some political parties, which had indulged in corrupt practices, have joined hands to oppose the CBI and ED raids. He said that the BJP was opposed to the resolution moved in Andhra Pradesh Assembly to include Dalit Christians in the SC list. He recalled that a similar attempt was made during the Telugu Desam Party rule in the State. He wondered as to how anyone could claim a caste-based reservation after converting to a new religion. It would deprive the real beneficiaries of an opportunity. He said that the BJP State president Somu Veerraju had also issued a statement opposing the move.

He said that only Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists were eligible for reservation under the Constitution. It was not possible to accord SC status to Christians and Muslims. He described the move was made as part of ‘vote bank politics’.

Bhojpuri actor and MP Manoj Tiwari also spoke.

BJP State vice president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and official spokesperson Suhasini Anand were present.