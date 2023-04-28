Visakhapatnam: Opposition parties seek probe into alleged irregularities in G-20 meet development works

April 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Traffic issues, pig menace, irregular supply of drinking water during the summer and alleged irregularities in the G-20 meeting works rocked the council meeting organised at Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office here on Friday.

TDP floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, CPI leader AJ Stalin, CPI(M) corporator B Ganga Rao demanded that Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari constitute a committee with a sitting judge or some experts involving floor leaders from various parties to look into the alleged irregularities committed in the works taken up as part of development for the G-20 working group committee meeting. Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders supported the demand. The members also staged a protest before the Mayor’s podium. The leaders alleged that some of the YSRCP corporators and officials were involved in the irregularities.

Many corporators from YSRCP and the TDP, especially from Gajuwaka and Bheemunipatnam constituencies, have complained about the irregular supply of drinking water by the corporation. Several corporators from Gajuwaka complained about the dire need to repair some pipelines for proper supply of drinking water. They also sought increase in duration of water supply. T Padmavathi, corporator of Ward 34, said that the water being supplied to some areas in her ward is completely unfit for consumption. Several corporators alleged mixing of drinking water with drain water.

Complaints over pig menace flooded the council. The corporators expressed their displeasure over alleged inaction by the civic body. Corporator of Ward 68 G.V. Sai Anusha said that several kids were attacked by the pigs earlier.

YSR Congress Party corporator of Ward 66 Imran Mohammed brought traffic issues at Gajuwaka to the notice of the council. He said that people have been facing traffic problems due to encroachments. “Sometimes, it had become very tough for an ambulance to pass through some roads,” he said. Many corporators also spoke about traffic problems and urged the civic body to solve the problem.

YSRCP Ward 31 corporator Bipin Jain had complained about sanitary issues and the traffic issues being raised due to the food court at Old Jail road. He said that while permission was given to around 30 vendors, over 100 vendors are running shops in an unauthorised manner. He demanded that the corporation to shift the food court to some other place.

TDP corporator Palla Srinivasa Rao from Gajuwaka complained about anti-social activities being taking place in vacant grounds and stadiums in the area.

Several corporators from Anakapalli complained that the GVMC is completely ignoring in providing amenities in Anakapalli.

YSRCP Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao has suggested the corporators and the GVMC to take up plantation programmes on a large-scale in the wake of increasing temperatures and pollution.

He said that some youth were indulging in unlawful activities in many areas and advised the corporation to promote sports activities and organise summer camps by renovating existing grounds/stadiums. He also said that the corporation should start organising health camps in every ward.

35 proposals approved

Meanwhile, 35 proposals which were introduced by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) before the council members were approved. This include the four new proposals which were placed in the table agenda.

Of the 32 proposals in the main agenda, only one proposal over functioning of Town Vending Committee (TVC) which includes a 19-member committee, including 10 officials and nine vendors, for a period of three-years was kept on hold.

Proposals to arrange vending zones in Zone III and IV, naming Seethakonda view point as YSR View Point, setting up ‘Mechanical Garage & Servicing Station’ at Mudasarlova were approved despite mild resistance from the opposition parties.