Visakhapatnam: opposition parties seek probe into alleged Daspalla land scam

They submit representations to District Collector

CPI activists and leaders participating in a dharna against the alleged land scama of Daspalla layout, near the Gandhi Statue, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for allegedly grabbing Daspalla lands, members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party and the CPI have staged protests and demanded a probe into the incident. A few leaders have also submitted representations to District Collector A. Mallikarjuna to inquire into the incident, here on Monday.

Members of the CPI staged a protest at Gandhi Statue near GVMC building on Monday. CPI District Secretary, M Pydi Raju on Monday said that the Section 22-A has turned out to be a bane for the common man, while it is a boon for the YSRCP leaders. Demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged encroachments, Mr. Pydi Raju said that steps should be taken to protect the lands and arrest the persons involved.

Senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanaraya Murthy has submitted a representation to the District Collector requesting him to protect the government lands.

Meanwhile, Ward 22 corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy Yadav along with leaders of the Jana Sena Party has submitted a representation to the District Collector during ‘Spandana’ programme held at the Collectorate. He also alleged that there are reports that the prime land, which is worth thousands of crores, is likely to be encroached. He said that the government should protect the land.