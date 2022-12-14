Visakhapatnam: opinions of scientific community on issues pertaining to science should find voice, says Indian National Science Academy president

December 14, 2022 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The opinions of the scientific community on issues pertaining to science should be discussed and consensus should find voice, Chandrima Shaha, president of Indian National Science Academy(INSA), said at the inaugural of the three-day 88 th Anniversary General Meeting of INSA, at Dr. YVS Murthy Auditorium in Andhra University here on Wednesday.

Delivering the presidential address, Prof. Shaha said that the voice and vision of young as well as old scientists should be considered for the benefit of science. She traced the outbreak and spread of infectious diseases like the Russian flu and Kansas H1N1 over the ages and the recent COVID-19. These diseases have influenced science and led to new inventions, discoveries and treatment modalities.

She said that plague had travelled from China to Europe and from there to India. Smallpox was eradicated in 1980. The need to isolate infected patients was practised centuries ago and different types of nose masks were in use to protect humans from viruses and bacteria. Vaccines were developed to counter the viruses and bacteria.

Prof. Shaha explained about the activities of INSA in sensitising the people on the role of science in protecting the lives of the people through workshops and competitions.

D.V. Khakhar, INSA vice-president, gave an outline of the programmes to be held during the three-day workshop.

Sunil K. Singh, Director, CSIR-NIO, Goa, G.P.S. Murthy of CSIR-NIO, Visakhapatnam, and CM Nautiyal of INSA were present.