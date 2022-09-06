Visakhapatnam: only organisations that create innovative, advanced products and processes will survive, says expert

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor from New Jersey Institute of Technology Trivikrama Bhanoji Reddy Pala delivered an expert lecture on ‘Product Design and Development’ organised at GITAM Deemed to be University, Mechanical Engineering Department, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, Prof. Trivikram Bhanoji Reddy, who is also Senior Staff Engineer (R&D Design Technical Lead) BD Medical - Pharmaceutical Systems, United States, said that current business strategies believe that only organisations that create the most innovative and advanced products and processes will survive.

He said that over the past decade research has emphasised the need for today’s young professionals to possess deep disciplinary knowledge and keen ability to communicate across social, cultural and economic boundaries. GITAM School of Engineering Dean C. Vijayasekhar and others were present.