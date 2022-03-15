Visakhapatnam: One-Time Settlement for SC/ST entrepreneurs to retain plots

Last date to file applications is March 31, say APIIC officials

An opportunity is being given to entrepreneurs, belonging to SC/ST communities, who had taken plots with the idea of setting up industries in AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Industrial Estates between 2008 and 2020, but failed to establish them due to various reasons, for One-Time Settlement(OTS).

APIIC Zonal Manager C. Yathiraju and Zonal Manager of Special Project Zone, Atchutapuram, K.S.S. Sitharam, said in a statement on Tuesday that beneficiaries, who have taken the plots but failed to get them registered for failure to pay their dues, or had taken back the cash paid or if their plots were cancelled, can now file applications in the APIIC osffices concerned, giving their consent for OTS, by March 31.

Fresh allotment letters

The Zonal Managers informed that the SC/ST beneficiaries have already been informed individually through letters. The OTS gives the beneficiaries to clear their dues without payment of penalties. They would be given fresh allotment letters of plots, as per G.O. MS no. 7 issued by the State government on February 5, 2022.