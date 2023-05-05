ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: One more train cancelled to facilitate modernisation works at Duvvada railway station

May 05, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

As the safety-related modernisation works at Duvvada railway station in Waltair Division are in progress, a revised notification is issued in addition to the earlier one.

Train no 12862 Kacheguda -Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Kacheguda on May 6 and 8, will be cancelled. Train no 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express train, leaving Bilaspur on May 6, will be diverted to run via Raipur ,Gondia, Balharshah,Warangal, Vijayawada and this train will be cancelled between Mahasamund and Gudivada.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US