Visakhapatnam: One more train cancelled to facilitate modernisation works at Duvvada railway station

May 05, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As the safety-related modernisation works at Duvvada railway station in Waltair Division are in progress, a revised notification is issued in addition to the earlier one.

Train no 12862 Kacheguda -Visakhapatnam Express train, leaving Kacheguda on May 6 and 8, will be cancelled. Train no 17481 Bilaspur-Tirupati Express train, leaving Bilaspur on May 6, will be diverted to run via Raipur ,Gondia, Balharshah,Warangal, Vijayawada and this train will be cancelled between Mahasamund and Gudivada.